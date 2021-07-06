Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague applauds the passage of state budget

COLUMBUS — Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague reacting on Tuesday to the passage of House Bill 110, the biennial budget bill.

The as-passed budget includes $1.2 million for a pay for success project to be run through ResultsOHIO with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

“I applaud Speaker Cupp, Senate President Huffman, and members of the General Assembly for passing a budget that makes important investments in Ohioans and our state’s future,” Sprague said in a statement. “Our office is pleased to see legislators enlist the ResultsOHIO program to help bolster vision services among young Ohioans in Appalachia. By leveraging ResultsOHIO and taking a pay for success approach, we have the opportunity to better serve students across the 32-county region while also protecting public dollars.”

Sprague said his office looks forward to working with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and its partners to develop and structure the contract, get the project off the ground, and ultimately measure the initiative’s results.

With the goal of increasing vision services to students at Title I schools in Appalachian Ohio, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio will partner with Vision to Learn and the Ohio Optometric Foundation’s iSee program to launch a mobile vision clinic. The clinic will travel to high-need areas across the 32-county region to increase vision services for students and remove barriers to receiving eye exams.

ResultsOHIO is a program within the Treasurer’s office that enables policymakers and innovators to pursue pay for success projects aimed at tackling the most pressing social and public health challenges facing Ohio. It protects taxpayer dollars by focusing on bold, new results-based ideas. Public dollars will be used to reimburse project costs if it is proven to deliver real results at its conclusion.

More information on ResultsOHIO and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s feasibility report can be found at www.results.ohio.gov.