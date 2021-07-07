Dougherty named as Portable Solutions Group COO/CFO

Portable Solutions Group (PSG) has announced the permanent appointment of Joe Dougherty as COO/CFO.

Dougherty joined the PSG team as a part-time consultant and acting CFO in January 2018, and in October 2020, added acting Chief Operations Officer to his responsibilities. Joe has worked alongside Robert Slagel, president and CEO, to guide PSG and its family of companies through the challenge and success of consolidation of two facilities into one permanent PSG-owned facility in Wurtland, Kentucky.

“It is extremely flattering to PSG that Joe, having been a contract CFO/COO with PSG for the past three and a half years, now wants to join the company in a fulltime, permanent position. No one in our organization knows the PSG operations and finance models as well as Joe, so his desire to join our team fulltime speaks volumes about our company’s current strength and future growth potential.” Rob Slagel, CEO of Portable Solutions Group.

Joe comes to PSG from Focus CFO and has over 25 years of experience in sales, finance, and operations. Prior to Focus CFO, Joe’s roles included cost accounting manager and cash manager at Bridon America Corporation in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; CFO, corporate vice president and plant manager, treasurer and corporate controller at

The JPM company in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; executive vice president and COO at ICCNexergy, Inc. / Nexergy, Inc. in Columbus.

“I’m excited and honored to join PSG full time. We are putting together a great team and culture to meet the many opportunities ahead,” Dougherty said.

About Portable Solutions Group: Portable Solutions Group is the parent company to Modular Security Systems Inc. (MSSI), DropBox Inc. and Portable Solutions Manufacturing (PSM). MSSI and DropBox Inc. are the sales arms for PSG and specialize in sales of custom shipping container modifications for a wide range of turnkey solutions for customers around the world.

PSM is the manufacturing body of the company. Located in Wurtland, Kentucky, PSG and its companies have customers in the US, Canada, the Middle East, and Europe. Core market segments include worldwide ports, worldwide refineries and petrochemical plants, military installations, global industrial contractors, mass transit, and large public events.