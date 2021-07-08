Alice White

May 31, 1932–July 6, 2021

Alice M. White, 89, of Grove City, died peacefully Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Doctors Hospital West with family by her side.

Born May 31, 1932, in Ironton, she was a daughter of Oscar and Mary (DeHart) Willis.

Alice was a woman of faith and chose to serve her Lord and Savior each and every day.

She was a longtime, active member of the London Baptist Church. Although she was fiercely independent, (and sometimes stubborn), she loved her family and friends with that same conviction. Alice retired from Capital Manufacturing and enjoyed life as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (AKA Grape).

Survivors include her children Willard White, of Grove City, Teresa (Rich) Latoski, of Grove City and Gary White, of Columbus; grandchildren, Michelle (Rob) Jones, Angel (Scott) Meadows, Jesse White, Billy (Tammy) White, Tessa White, Drew Latoski (fiancée, Kala) and Kyle Latoski; great-grandchildren Mack, Laynie and Kinley Meadows, Emily and Ava White, Lilly Jones, Logan, Freddie and Addison Latoski; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Otto, Merrill, Carl, Cleeland, Waldo, Emmett, Elmer and Otis; son, Michael Dale White; and great-granddaughter, Macy Meadows.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home And Crematory, 103 N. Main Street, London, with Pastor Phil Amburgey officiating.

Interment will follow in Kirkwood Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until time of services.

Memorials in Alice’s name may be sent to the London Baptist Church, 1440 St. Rt. 665 SE, London, Ohio 43140.

Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.