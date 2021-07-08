Editorial: River communities united for event

The reviews are in and praise could be found across social media over the weekend for a spectacular display.

It seems many enjoyed the fireworks, set off from the Ohio River, as part of a collaboration between the Village of South Point, the Boyd County, Kentucky Fiscal Court and the cities of Kenova, West Virginia and Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

By pooling their resources, all involved were able to create an impressive event, which could be seen throughout a good deal of the Tri-State area.

Along U.S. 23 in Kentucky, cars were pulling over, taken by surprise at just how good of a show it was.

A solid display of cooperation, Saturday’s fireworks are an example of the kinds of things that are possible when leaders on both sides of the river, in all three states, team up.

We commend everyone who put in the planning to make this possible and here’s hoping we see more of it in the future.