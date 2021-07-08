Nancy Carter

Nancy Jane Carter, 68, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Carter.

Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

