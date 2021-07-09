2021 Lawrence County Fair 4-H Schedule of Events

Daily admission: $10, $5 for those age 65 and older, no charge for those under two years of age.

• Admission for those 12 and under will be $5 on Family Fun Day, Tuesday July 13.

• Free rides, grandstand with paid admission.

• Armbands required for all admissions.

• Season tickets are $40 for admission every day.

• Rides will be open from Sat., July 10-Sat., July 17.

Parking: $5 per car.

• Golf carts will be available to shuttle the elderly and handicapped from infield parking.

• Petting zoo, pony rides and pig races will take place each day.

Saturday, July 10

• 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market weigh-in/check-in: Beef, sheep, goats, chickens, rabbits

• 10:30 a.m. – Steve Payne Memorial Open Horse Pull (Grandstand)

• 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. – 4-H booth set-up

• 5 p.m. – Powerwheel derby (Grandstand)

• 5:30 p.m. – Lawnmower derby (Grandstand)

• 5:30 – 6 p.m. – Fancy poultry

check-in

• 6 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)

• 6 p.m. – 4-H and FFA market chicken and fancy poultry show and showmanship (4-H Shelter)

Sunday, July 11

• 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market hog weigh-in

• 9 – 5 p.m. – 4-H booth set-up

• Noon – Lawrence County 4-H Fair Parade

• 1 p.m. – Opening ceremonies and crowning of fair queen and princess

• 2 p.m. – 4-H shooting sports judging; all disciplines, including safe use of guns and basic archery

• 3 p.m. – Kiddie Pull registrations (4-H shelter)

• 4 p.m. – Kiddie Pull (4-H shelter)

• 4 p.m. – Dairy goat, pack goat, pygmy goat and breeding goat show check-in

• 5 p.m. – Beautification Competition sign-in deadline

• 6 p.m. – Dairy goat, pack goat, pygmy goat and breeding goat show

• 6 p.m. – Truck and tractor pull (Grandstand)

Monday, July 12

• 8 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market

rabbit show

• 9 – 11 a.m. – Livestock 4-H/FFA Skillathon Open

• 1 p.m. – 4-H building closed, booth judging – Winners will be posted

• 1 p.m. – Cloverbud carnival/rodeo/interviews (4-H Shelter)

• 5:30 p.m. – Lawnmower Derby (Grandstand)

• 6 p.m. – 4-H and FFA market goat show and showmanship

• 6 p.m. – Monday Night Massacre (Grandstand)

Tuesday, July 13 — Family Fun Day

• 8 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market lamb show and showmanship, followed by sheep breeding

• 9 – 11 a.m. – Livestock 4-H/FFA Skillathon open

• Noon – Livestock sale drop-slips due for chickens and rabbits –

4-H office

• 1 p.m. – Cloverbud carnival/rodeo/interviews (4-H Shelter)

• 3 p.m. – Livestock Bowl

(4-H Shelter)

• 5 p.m. – Lawrence County Junior Fairboard Sweet Tooth Auction (Livestock Show Ring)

• 6 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus (Grandstand)

• 7 p.m. – 4-H and FFA

market hog show

• 7 p.m. – Cincinnati Circus fire show (Grandstand)

Wednesday, July 14

• 8 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market rabbit showmanship, followed by breeding rabbits

• 9 – 11 a.m. – Livestock 4-H/FFA Skillathon open

• Noon – Livestock sale drop-slips due for hogs, goats and lambs at 4-H office

• 2 – 5 p.m. – 4-H project judging: Natural resources, STEM and animal sciences

• 6 p.m. – 4-H beef breeding, 4-H market feeder, 4-H and FFA market steer show and beef showmanship (Livestock sale drop-slips due for market steers one hour after the conclusion of the market steer showmanship)

• 7 p.m. – Ohio Valley Wrestling (Grandstand)

Thursday, July 15

• 8 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market hog showmanship

• 9 – 11 a.m. – Livestock 4-H/FFA Skillathon Open

• 10 – 11 p.m. – Hog drop slip load out

• 11 – 2 p.m. – *Premium booth open (4-H members and parents)

• 2 – 5 p.m. – 4-H project judging: Leadership and citizenship, creative and leisure arts, about 4-H, communication, workforce preparation, money management, healthy living, home living and self–determined

• 5:30 p.m. – Pre-show meet and greet (Grandstand)

• 6 p.m. – Cloverbud Pet Potato Parade sign-ups

• 6:30 p.m. – Cloverbud Pet Potato Parade – (4-H Shelter)

• 6 – 6:30 p.m. – Old Timer Showmanship registration

• 6:30 p.m. – Old Timer Showmanship: Hogs, goats, lambs, steers

• 7 p.m. – Monster trucks (Grandstand)

Friday, July 16

• 10 a.m. – Senior Showman of Showmen contest

• Noon – Nutrition Bowl (4-H Shelter)

• 2 – 3 p.m. – Drop slip and breeding project load out

• 1 p.m. – 4-H project silent auction set up

• 1:30 – 4 p.m. – 4-H project silent auction open

• 2 p.m. – 4-H Showcase – 4-H Shelter: Style show, 4-H overall project winners, silent auction items presented and Skillathon awards

• 3 – 4 p.m. – Premium booth open (4-H advisor)

• 7 p.m. – Diamond J. Ranch Rodeo (Grandstand) Complete rodeo with bull riding

Saturday, July 17

• 10 a.m. – 4-H and FFA large market livestock sale (Order of sale: Steers, lambs, goats, hogs, rabbits and chickens)

• 3-4 p.m. – Singing (grandstand); 3 p.m. – Southern Thunder, 4 p.m. – Jamie Baxter

• 5 p.m. – Powerwheel Derby (Grandstand)

• 5:30 p.m. – Lawnmower Derby (Grandstand)

• 6 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)

All information provided by Lawrence County Fair Board and Lawrence County 4-H Extension Office

www.lawrencecountyohiofair.com

www.facebook.com/lawcofair

The fairgrounds are located at 7755 County Road 107 in Rome Township