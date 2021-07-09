expand
July 10, 2021

Ironton 10-12 All-Stars Win District 11 Championship

By Staff Reports

Published 9:16 pm Friday, July 9, 2021


The Ironton Little League 10-11-12 All-Stars beat Lucasville Valley on Thursday to win the District 11 championship and advances to the state tournament. Valley reached the finals by advancing through the lower bracket and beat Ironton 6-3 to force a championship game in the double elimination tournament. Ironton shook off the previous game loss and belted Valley 11-0 at the ILL field to win the championship. Team members are: front row from left to right, Jarrod Bridges, Barrett Waginger, Roman Moore, Silas Ginger and Mason Weber; second row from left to right, Jacob Hughes, Chase Freeman Ayden Justice, Beckham Waginger, Noah Jones, Owen Gallion and Beckett Townsend; back row left to right are coaches Johnny Hughesm, Jeremy Moore and Mike Freeman. Not pictured was Tyson Harvey. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Property transfers

EDITORIAL: Big day arrives for fair

County fair has full slate of entertainment for week

Fantastic feats at the fair

