County fair has full slate of entertainment for week

ROME TOWNSHIP — With the full return of the Lawrence County Fair from its COVID-19 closure today, 4-H animal competitions, food vendors and rides are all set for the coming week, but the fair board has also worked to bring a wide variety of entertainment as well.

Chris Collier, vice president of the fair board, said that, once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the board worked hard to ensure there would be an act on each night of the event.

One new addition will be Ohio Valley Wrestling, which will take place in the grandstand at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Collier said they were the final act booked when the lineup was filled out.

A unique attraction will be the Dino Roar! Tour, which will have shows at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the midway behind the grandstand from Sunday through Tuesday, Collier said.

Based out of Belpre, the company provides an educational show on prehistoric animals, featuring puppets, performers, fossil museum and a dinosaur petting zoo.

Many returning favorites are also planned for the week, with a demolition derby set for 6 p.m. today in the grandstand, preceded by the Powerwheel and lawnmower derbies, at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, a truck and tractor pull is scheduled for the grandstand at 6 p.m., while the Monday Night Massacre is planned for the grandstand the following day at 6 p.m. and monster trucks are set for 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Cincinnati Circus Company has two shows set for Tuesday in the grandstand, at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., while, on, Friday, Diamond J. Ranch Rodeo will present a full rodeo with bullriding at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.

The final day of the fair, on Saturday, July 17, will have afternoon music, from Southern Thunder and Jamie Baxter, beginning at 3 p.m. in the grandstand, followed by another set of Powerwheel, lawnmower and demolition derbies, beginning at 5 p.m. to close out the day.

In addition to midway and grandstand acts, the fair’s 4-H activities will see a new addition this year.

At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, an Old Timer Showmanship competition will take place in the main barn.

Rachel Fraley, 4-H extension educator for Lawrence County, said the event will give adults with a history of 4-H a chance to step back into the ring and present and show hogs, goats, lambs and steers.

Fraley pointed out that this is the case for many officials involved with the fair and serving on its board.

“I used to show at the fair, too,” she said.

Registration for that event will be from 6-6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“It should be fun,” Fraley said. “It’s something our Junior Fair Board has been wanting to do for a while.”

Collier said the fair would also have pony rides, a petting zoo and pig races on each day on the grounds.

For more information on these and other events, visit the fair’s website at www.lawrencecountyohiofair.com.