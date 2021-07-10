United Way of the River Cities announces grant recipients, $412,999 awarded to local non-profits

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Every year, United Way of the River Cities works with organizations throughout the five counties they serve to award grants.

Their two grant categories, Safety-net and Impact, each have requirements that must be met. Safety-net grants are intended to help meet the basic needs of individuals in our community. Impact grants are meant to help reduce the need for safety-net services by assisting individuals to learn to read, graduate from high school, become more financially stable and provide other skills that make it possible for individuals and families to be more self-reliant.

“When we started the grant cycle for 2020/2021, the pandemic had just hit and we shifted the process of how the grants worked,” Rachel Houston, director of community impact at UWRC, said. “This shift included three main changes — no longer was there a limit of 30 percent of available grant funding for Safety-net Grants, 2020 Impact Grants would only last for one year, and all grants became reimbursement-based. These changes were set to last for two, one-year grant cycles. This year’s grant cycle is the second of those two years. These changes allow us to continue to help serve and meet the needs that are still present in our community because of the pandemic, such as the increase in basic needs for those hit hardest.”

“Through the hard work of United Way of the River Cities’ Community Impact Council, the dedication from the staff and board of directors, and support of the community, $412,999.00 was awarded to 23 different programs that serve the River Cities,” Charles Shaw, chair of the community impact council at United Way of the River Cities, said. “This is nearly a $40,000 increase over the total amount awarded last year.”

This year, $178,008 was awarded to 13 Safety-net based programs and $234,991 was awarded to 10 Impact based programs throughout Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio.

“The grant awards we distribute are only possible because of the generous donations made by community members to United Way of the River Cities,” said Carol H. Bailey, executive director at United Way of the River Cities. “We rely on volunteers throughout the entire process, from reading and scoring grant applications to making recommendations for funding amounts. We are very lucky to work in a community that is willing to support this important process and help our fellow citizens.”

2021 Grant Recipient List

Impact Grants

Education Based

Impact Grants:

• Big Brother Big Sisters of the Tri-State – $35,000

• Dress for Success – $15,200

• Mason County Public Library – $10,000

• Positive People Association LLC – $33,291

Financial Stability Based Impact Grants:

• Catholic Charities of West Virginia – $11,000

• Tri-State Literacy Council – $18,000

Health Based

Impact Grants:

• Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. – $25,000

• Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc. – $28,000

• Lily’s Place – $17,500

• Marshall University Research Corporation – $25,000

Safety-net Grants:

• Branches Domestic Violence Shelter – $20,000

• Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless – $14,000

• Campbell Chapel Church/Backpack Buddies – $15,000

• Children’s Home Society of WV – $15,000

• Christian Associates/Cridlin Food Pantry – $15,000

• Community Mission Outreach – $12,000

• Facing Hunger Food Bank – $15,000

• Gabriel Project of West Virginia – $5,160

• Harvest for the Hungry – $12,848

• Huntington City Mission – $20,000

• Lincoln Co FRN – $20,000

• Saint Peter’s Episcopal – $10,000

• Wayne County Community Services Org. Inc. – $4,000