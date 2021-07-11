Ironton man indicted for sex with minor

Man indicted for shooting person during argument

A man accused of sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 has been indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Michael G. Willis, 59, of Ironton, was indicted on one count of first-degree felony rape. If found guilty he could serve between three to 10 years in prison.

The indictment was done on June 23 and Willis was arrested by the Ironton Police Department on June 28. The case is now in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Andrew Ballard.

Frank T. Hill, 48, of Ironton, was indicted after allegedly shooting a person in the upper torso with a 9mm handgun during an argument in May. He was indicted on first-degree felony felonious assault and third-degree felony having a weapon under disability, meaning that he was under indictment or had been convicted of a felony and was not allowed to have or use a firearm.

Other people indicted and their charges include:

• Amanda Dawn Cade-Gillum, 38, Ironton, was indicted on charges of third-degree felony escape, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony vandalism of government property for damage to a GPS monitor.

• Shannon L. Mathias, 38, Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Austin L. Carman, 19, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of third-degree felony burglary, third-degree felony theft of a firearm and two counts of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Michael D. Fields, 21, Charleston, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer and fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Lucinda L. Price, 54, Gahanna, was indicted on charges of fourth-degree felony assault on a police officer and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Aaron Scott Cooper, 40, Ironton, was indicted on charges of third-degree felony burglary and first-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Michael A. Evans, 34, Westwood, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of fourth-degree felony resisting arrest and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

• Ronda L. James, 62, Ironton, was indicted on two counts of fourth-degree theft of drugs.

• Matthew R. Miller, 48, was indicted on one count of fourth-degree theft.

• Kimberly A. Litchfield, 33, Chesapeake, was indicted on one count of open dumping, an unclassified felony.

• Ronald M. Litchfield, 37, Chesapeake, was indicted on one count of open dumping, an unclassified felony.

• Austin L. Miller, 26, Grayson, Kentucky, was indicted on one count of fourth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• James R. Domosley, 36, Pippa Passes, Kentucky, was indicted on one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Krystal D. Ewing, 33, Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on one count of second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs in the presence of a juvenile and one count of third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Maechelle Relf, 29, West Virginia, was indicted on one count of third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs in the presence of a juvenile, one count of fourth-degree felony possession of drugs, one count of third-degree felony trafficking in cocaine in the presence of a juvenile and one count of fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in marijuana in the presence of a juvenile.

• Beauford S. Jones, 39, Crown City, was indicted on one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, one count of first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and one count of first-degree misdemeanor driving under OVI suspension.

• Michael S. Fitzpatrick, 32, Ashland, Kentucky, indicted on one count of fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance for having a fentanyl-related compound and one count of third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• James D. Cade, 43, Ironton, was indicted on one count of third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, one count of third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and one count of fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Dylan S. Hale, 20, West Portsmouth, was indicted on one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Mark A. Howard, 34, Greenup, Kentucky, was indicted on one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Charles Gary Dickess, 41, Ironton, was indicted on one count of third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jimmy Turvey, 20, Pedro, was indicted on two counts of third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Rickey A. Waddle, 26, Ironton, was indicted on one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, one count of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs and one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Daniel E. Stapleton, 42, Ironton, was indicted on one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, one count of second-degree felony felonious assault and one count of second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Edward S. Holsinger, 51, was indicted on one count of third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and one count of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Kenneth R. Blanton, 48, Franklin Furnace, was indicted on one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of fourth-degree felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Todd A. Phillips, 30, South Point, was indicted on one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Joshua B. Corbin, 39, Pedro, was indicted on three counts of fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs for having a fentanyl-related compound.

• Lyle R. Keeney, 43, Chesapeake, was indicted on one count of fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs for having methamphetamine and two counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.