The Ironton In Bloom Business of the Month of July is Super Wash Car Wash 420 Park Ave., Ironton, owned and operated by Garry Castle. During his six years in business, Castle has enhanced his business with an array of begonias, roses and ornamental grasses.

While you’re waiting to enter the automatic car wash, you can’t help but admire the beautiful roses on the back wall. For numerous years, he has very generously donated pansies for over a hundred pots throughout Ironton.

These pansies bloom throughout the winter months, after the summer blooms have been removed. Ironton in Bloom thanks Castle for making Ironton a more beautiful place to live, work and shop.