ARTS AND CULTURE: Craig Burletic

Craig Burletic, bassist for Tyler Childers and The Foodstamps, El Dorodo, Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow and, on occasion, Brad Goodall, Nethan Gillum, and William Matheny.

I play guitar with my wife, Molly Lynn Page, who plays fiddle and we sing and it’s just the best.

Genre Style: I’d say I’m in the song and dance game

Location: Ashland, Kentucky

How did the project start?

I started playing bass when I was thirteen. My friend J.C. Harless told me I should learn bass because it was easy, and I should join his band.

What are three adjectives to describe your style?

I think somebody else would have to tell you that. Namely someone who can come up with three adjectives off the top of their head.

Walk us through your creative process. Does it vary, if so, how?

I guess it depends if I’m playing bass on someone else’s music, writing a song myself, or attempting some shoddy diy/home improvement type project. Generally it starts with a pretty intense moment of inspiration trying to capture something and thinking of all the possible/exciting/functional avenues. Next would be try and establish a program. Establishing a program is ironing out the detail work and tid bits, making sure everything is all sorted. Then, usually about 73 percent of the way through the project after I’ve ran into both minor and major setbacks I start question “Why did I ever begin this in the first place?” That’s the moment when I know it’s time to put it in a low gear and grind it out til everything is done and I’m just happy with whatever it turned out to be.

How has your art evolved since you started?

I can play instruments a whole lot better now.

What is your favorite creative tool, and why?

Probably the voice memos thing on iPhone. I like to get a quick ear on something if I’m writing it. If I listen to a recording of something I’ve just played, I feel I get a more objective view of what it actually sounds like.

What about being an artist fills your cup?

Why should others take interest in the arts? They should take interest in it as much as it interests them. I enjoying creating things and hanging out with my friends. I’m extremely fortunate that it’s been possible for me to do the maximum amount of that in which I’m capable of.

Any advice for new or struggling artists?

Think of what you wanna do and just starting taking the next smallest step in that general direction. Work on what makes you feel good.

What upcoming project should we look for, and where can we look for it?

El Dorodo will have an album coming out. They are a “potentially award winning” honky tonk band comprised of Hot Rod Elkins, Dangerous Doug Woodard, James Witchita Barker, and myself. Hopefully you’ll be able to find us at VFWs across this blessed land at some point but for now you can follow us @eldorodo_unicorporated on instagram and like us on Facebook at Eldorodo.

What question do you never get asked that you would like to be asked? How would you answer? Q: “Ay bub, do you mind if I give you one billion dollars?”

A: “I’m cool with that.”