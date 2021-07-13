Deborah Anson

Dec. 4, 1963– July 12, 2021

Deborah L. Anson, 57, of Ironton, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice, Portsmouth.

Debbie was born Dec. 4, 1963, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Norman E. and Mary E. (Pruitt) Anson.

Debbie was a graduate of Ironton Open Door Schools and was a laborer for Tri-State Industries.

She attended the Wurtland Freewill Baptist Church.

Debbie loved to sing and dance, she enjoyed collecting pens, old pennies and jewelry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Harry and Edna Anson and Bill and Bessie Pruitt.

She is survived by two brothers; Norman (Judy) Anson and Mike (Ida) Anson, of Ironton; sister, Teresa (Dwayne) Cade, of Ironton; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wurtland Freewill Baptist Church, 1000 Wurtland Ave., Wurtland, Kentucky, with Brother George Cade officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon until time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Anson family.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.