Dog day at the farmers market

Saturday was a dog day at Ironton aLive’s farmers market.

While most people stop by the farmers market for fresh fruits and vegetables, Saturday saw a high number of canines there for a chance to strut their stuff for a dog show and while their humans to had hot dogs.

“It was big day at the market last Saturday,” said Sam Heighton, Ironton aLive’s executive director, who also oversees the market. “Ironton in Bloom gave away hot dogs had a dress up your dog contest and we even had a new vendor selling homemade dog treats. The vendors had great selections of produce and homemade, home baked and home crafted items.”

There was even an appearance by dogs’ natural rival for human affection.

“The Lawrence County Human Society had kittens ready to be adopted,” Heighton said.

This Saturday, there will be a 30-minute special presentation put on by The Yvonne Dekay School of Dance. The dancers start at 11 a.m. and will perform in front of the bleachers on the parking lot.

The Ironton Farmers Market is on Second Street in downtown Ironton. It is open from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

It is a project of Ironton aLive and sponsored by The Kings Daughters Medical Center.