Garnett Carver

Garnett Louise Carver, 82, of Minford, died on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Southern Ohio Hospice Care Center, Portsmouth.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastors William Baldridge and Omar Baldridge. Burial will follow in Mollett Cemetery.

Visitation for friends and family will be noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

