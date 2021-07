Jessea Emery

Jessea Wade Emery, 29, of Pensacola, Florida, formerly of Proctorville, died on June 20, 2021, in Florida.

A celebration of life will be held at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville 1–3 p.m. Saturday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhomehome.com.