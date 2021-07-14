Amy Saxton

Amy Irene Saxton, 88, of South Point, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Wyngate Senior Living Community Center, Proctorville.

Funeral service will be conducted noon Friday at First Church of the Nazarene, Huntington, West Virginia, with Pastor Marc Price officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Huntington First Church of the Nazarene music department for the establishment of a Highlawn community garden.

