Carl Kelley

Oct. 10, 1956–July 13, 2021

Carl “David” Kelley, 64, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. Mary Medical Center Ironton Campus.

David was born Oct. 10, 1956, in Lawrence County, a son to the late Carl Edward and Charlotte Anne (Gwilliams) Kelley.

He is survived by his wife, Debra “Debbie” (Arbaugh) Kelley, whom he married June 13, 1975.

David was a 1974 graduate of Rock Hill High School and was a United States Air Force veteran.

David retired in 2020 from Dow Chemical and Americas Styrenics, where he worked as an operator.

In addition to his wife, those left to cherish his memory are son, David (Courtney) Kelley, of Lafayette, Louisiana; grandchildren, Dylan Kelley, of Ironton, Madyson Kelley, of Ironton, Harley Kelley, of Minot, North Dakota, Ava Kelley, of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Wyatt Kelley, of Lafayette, Louisiana; brothers, Mike (Patty) Kelley, of Mercedes, Texas, James Kelley, of South Point, and Chris (Iris) Kelley of Cincinnati; and sister, Sandy (Kathy) Kelley, of Ironton.

In addition to five nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends who will mourn his passing.

Graveside service will be 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery with Brother Randy Patrick officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

There will be a procession formation Saturday at 11:15 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, which will leave at 11:30 a.m. for Woodland Cemetery.