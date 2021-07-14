Ladies 9-Hole enjoys a tasty day of B&G

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — A dessert-like breakfast only enhanced the golfing appetite of the Ironton Ladies Nine Hole Golf Association on Tuesday.

Hostess Joyce Lewis conducted the breakfast business meeting and served the group strawberries, angel food cake and whip cream.

After the meeting the women headed for the links for the day’s events announced by Lewis and play proved to be very competitive.

Pat Lambert came away an event winner while Dora Carmon and Lewis tied in a second event.

Lana Moore came away as the low putts winner.

The group welcomes any women who would like to be part of the golf outings.

The group meets on Tuesdays with the brief business meeting and breakfast treats at 8:30 a.m.

Tee times are 9 a.m., 9:10 and 9:20.

The hostess for July 13 was Lana Moore.

The Ladies Nine Hole League welcomes any women who would like to join the group.

Pine Creek Golf Course is public and anyone is permitted to play.