The Lawrence County Fair continues through Saturday. Here are some highlights of the next few days’ events:

Today

8 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market rabbit showmanship, followed by breeding rabbits

6 p.m. – 4-H beef breeding, 4-H market feeder, 4-H and FFA market steer show and beef showmanship (Livestock sale drop-slips due for market steers one hour after the conclusion of the market steer showmanship)

7 p.m. – Ohio Valley Wrestling (Grandstand)

Thursday

8 a.m. – 4-H and FFA market hog showmanship

6:30 p.m. – Old Timer Showmanship: Hogs, goats, lambs, steers

7 p.m. – Monster Trucks (Grandstand)

Friday

10 a.m. – Senior Showman of Showmen contest

7 p.m. – Diamond J. Ranch Rodeo (Grandstand) Complete rodeo with bull riding

Saturday

10 a.m. – 4-H and FFA large market livestock sale (Order of sale: Steers, lambs, goats, hogs, rabbits and chickens)

3-4 p.m. – Singing (grandstand); 3 p.m. – Southern Thunder, 4 p.m. – Jamie Baxter

5 p.m. – Powerwheel Derby (Grandstand)

5:30 p.m. – Lawnmower Derby (Grandstand)

6 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)

For more information, visit www.lawrencecountyohiofair.com.