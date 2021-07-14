expand
July 14, 2021

Rock Hill 8-9-10 All-Stars win District 11 Title

By Staff Reports

Published 2:21 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021


The Rock Hill 8-9-10-year-old A;;-Stars won the 8-10 District 11 Little League championship Saturday night with a 10-9 extra inning victory over Portsmouth Clay. Rock Hill advances to the state tournament July 24 in Youngstown. Team members are: kneeling left to right, Gage Adams, Ryan Kellogg and Chase Jenkins, second row left to right, Caige Massie, Jordan Fox, Colton Morgan, Layden Cochran, Parker Tedrick , Colton Ratliff , Christopher Wilson , Camden Depriest , Brody Doolin and Wyatt Gandee; back row left to right are coaches Ryan Doolin, Roy Massie , Jarred Collins and Chad Ratliff.. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

