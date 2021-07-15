expand
July 15, 2021

Remee Carpenter was reserve champion in the market chicken show at the Lawrence County Fair on Saturday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

4-Hers show chickens at fair

By Heath Harrison

Published 1:32 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

ROME TOWNSHIP — The first animal competition took place on Saturday at the Lawrence County Fair, the day before opening ceremonies.

The 4-H and FFA market chicken, fancy poultry and showmanship event was held in the 4-H building.

According to Rachel Fraley, 4-H extension educator, grand champion in the market chicken completion was Eilee Freeman, with Remee Carpenter winning reserve champion.

In fancy poultry, Alex Walker was grand champion and Freeman won reserve.

And in the showmanship event, where 4-Hers are judges on presenting and talking about the birds, Freeman was senior showman and Walker was junior showman.

