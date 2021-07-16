Ironton Senior League wins state championship

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

ASHTABULA — The Ironton Senior League All-Stars are dusting off a spot in the trophy case.

The Ironton team of 15-16-year-olds traveled to the most northeast area of Ohio and swept the competition as they won the Ohio Senior League State Baseball Championship this past week.

The District 11 champions went 3-0 and scored 40 runs en route to the state title.

Chaydan Kerns had a stellar tournament as he not only went 5-for-14 with a home run, five runs scored and three stolen bases but also was the winning pitcher in all three games — the first and third games as the Ironton starter.

Also, coming up big at the plate were Brady Medinger, Tommy Sheridan, Mark Hodges, Isaak Cox and Brandon McKenzie.

Medinger was 5-for-11 with four walks, five runs and eight stolen bases. Sheridan went 5-for-15 with four runs and four steals. Cox was 5-for-9 with four runs and three steals, Hodges 4-for-12 with a pair of walks, five runs and seven steals.

The entire roster contributed to the championship.

Drew Brown was 2-9 with six walks, five runs and four steals, Maddox Vass was 2-9 with three walks, three runs and two stelas, Ben Sloan 2-7 with a walk, four runs and two steals, Tanner Patrick 1-6 with a walk, two runs and a steal, Ryan Jackson 1-2 and Clay Porter 1-4.

Team members are: Tommy Sheridan, Brady Medinger, Chayden Kerns, Drew Brown, Mark Hodges, Maddox Vass, Brandon McKenzie, Tanner Patrick, Izaak Cox, Ben Sloan, Ryan Jackson and Clay Porter.

The Ironton manager was Tim Aldridge and the coach Nick Medinger.