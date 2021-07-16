expand
July 17, 2021

Ladies 9-Hole League duo winners yet again

By Jim Walker

Published 11:19 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — The duo of Martin and Lewis doesn’t have anything on Moore and Lewis.
Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis were a great comedy team for a decade.
Ironton Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association members Lana Moore and Joyce Lewis were the weekly winners for the second time in three weeks during Tuesday’s weekly outing.
After breakfast treats furnished by Moore and a short delay due to rain showers, the golfers hit the Pine Creek Golf Course links during humid conditions
Lewis claimed one event win while Moore won the other event as well as low putts honors.
Next week after a brief 8:30 a.m. business meeting and breakfast, the ladies will tee off at 9:00, 9:10 and 9:20. Moore will serves as hostess again.
Anyone unable to meet at 8:30 can still join the group on the tees at 9 a.m.
The Ladies Nine Hole League welcomes any women who would like to join the group.
Pine Creek Golf Club is public and anyone is permitted to play.

