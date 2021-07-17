expand
July 17, 2021

Isabella Kerns was reserve champion and junior showman in the 4-H and FFA market goat competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

Kerns, Daniels siblings do it again

By Heath Harrison

Published 12:03 am Saturday, July 17, 2021

Gracie Daniels was senior showman and her brother, Gunnar Daniels, was grand champion in the 4-H and FFA market goat competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

Fair hosts second day of 4-H goat show

ROME TOWNSHIP — The second day of goat competitions took place at the Lawrence County Fair and those who placed at the top were no strangers to winning.

The main barn hosted the market goat and showmanship event on Monday evening.

The grand champion in the market goat competition was Gunnar Daniels, who, the day before, was also grand champion in the meat goat competition and was junior showman in the dairy goat, pack goat, pygmy goat and breeding goat show.

A six-year veteran of the fair, he is a member of Over Yonder 4-H club.

His sister, Gracie Daniels, who has shown animals at the fair for nine years, won senior showman and, like her brother, continued piling up the trophies.

On Sunday, she was reserve champion. At the last fair, in 2019, she was grand champion in market lambs. On Wednesday, she placed first in the second class in this year’s market beef show.

The two siblings attend Green schools.

Another repeat winner this year was Isabella Kerns, who was reserve champion on Monday, as well as junior showman. She also won reserve champion at the 2019 fair, where she was also junior specialty goat showman.

