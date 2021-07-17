Make your mark on 10th Street underpass with painting project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The MyHuntington movement and Bulldog Creative Services are teaming up and looking for volunteers to help with a painting and cleanup project this month at the 10th Street Underpass.

No experience needed and everyone is invited to get involved and make their mark on the 10th Street Underpass from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 23-24.

The murals will be paint-by-number and paint supplies will be provided with funding from the city’s 150th Anniversary Committee. The City of Huntington and the 150th Anniversary Committee provided funding to pressure wash the mural prior to painting.

“The 10th Street Underpass is a direct gateway connecting the city with Ritter Park and we want to make sure it shines,” said Christine Borders, a member of MyHuntington and VP of Creative Services at Bulldog.

“It’s been a while since we last touched up the mural and we hope individuals and organization will come out to help.”

The MyHuntington team members and volunteers have hosted four previous successful cleanup events in Fairfield, West End, Highlawn and Guyandotte areas. More information about this event can be found on the MyHuntington Facebook page or by emailing cborders@bulldogcreative.com.