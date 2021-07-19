expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Mary Kessick

By Obituaries

Published 11:23 am Monday, July 19, 2021

Mary Kessick

Mary Kathryn Kessick, 92, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Wyngate at Riverside, Proctorville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Hope United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Bucks win first NBA title in 50 years

Work under way on U.S. 23 turn lane project at Caroline Road in Greenup County

GALLERY: Scenes from the Lawrence County Fair Vol. 3

2021 Lawrence County Fair winners

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you taken a vacation yet this summer?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business