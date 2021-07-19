expand
July 21, 2021

Rodney Smith

Published 12:21 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

Rodney Smith

Rodney “Rod” Duane Smith, 68, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ridgeview Community Bible Church, Huntington, West Virginia, with military rites held by Marine Corp League at Ridgeview Community Bible Church, Huntington, West Virginia, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

