July 21, 2021

Sherrie Dalton

By Obituaries

Published 12:21 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

Sherrie Dalton

Sherrie Ann Dalton, 39, of Chesapeake, died on Friday, July 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Dalton.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Leon Dalton officiating. Burial will follow the service at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

