C-USA media tabs Herd East Division favorite

Jason Corriher

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall, the reigning Conference USA East Division champions, was selected to duplicate that feat in 2021 by a panel of the league’s media members on Monday.

The Thundering Herd picked up 17 first-place votes, six more than Florida Atlantic in second and Western Kentucky, who had one, in third. Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, FIU and Old Dominion rounded out the East, in that order.

UAB was tabbed to repeat at West Division champions and garnered 15 first-place votes. UTSA was second with nine, followed by Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Rice, North Texas and UTEP.

The Thundering Herd, who went 7-3 and 4-1 in C-USA play in 2020, welcome back QB Grant Wells, who was the C-USA Freshman of the Year last season. Wells threw for 2,091 yards and 18 touchdowns in 10 appearances. The Herd returns six all-conference performers from 2020 in Wells, TE Xavier Gaines, OL Alex Mollette, DB Steven Gilmore, DT Jamare Edwards and DB Nazeeh Johnson.

The 17th annual Conference USA Football Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, will be held in the first week of December. The 2021 C-USA Football season kicks off Saturday, August 28.