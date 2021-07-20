expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Ironton Junior League All-Stars State Champions

By Staff Reports

Published 11:35 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021


The Ironton 13-14-year-old Junior League All-stars defeated Jefferson-Ashtabula-Geneva All Stars 6-2 on Sunday to capture the Ohio Junior League Championship played at the Rock Hill High School varsity baseball field. Ironton jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and was never headed. J-A-G got its two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Team members are: front row from left to right, Ethan Sutton, Jase Williams, Braydon Baker, Bryson Kearns, Evan Aldridge, Carson Lyons and Nate Sloan; second row from left to right, coach Tim Aldridge, Gabe Fitzpatrick, coach Jason Philyaw, Carson Freeman, Dawson Philyaw, Clay Porter, Carter Bridges and head coach Collin Freeman. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

More News

Bucks win first NBA title in 50 years

Work under way on U.S. 23 turn lane project at Caroline Road in Greenup County

GALLERY: Scenes from the Lawrence County Fair Vol. 3

2021 Lawrence County Fair winners

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you taken a vacation yet this summer?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business