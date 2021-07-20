expand
July 21, 2021

Symmes Valley LL 11-under Wins District Title

By Staff Reports

Published 11:34 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021


The Symmes Valley Little League 11-and-under boys won the District 11 championship and are headed to state tournament starting this Saturday on their home field. Team members are, front row from left to right, Austin Simpson, Matthew Porter, Jackson Fields, Bradley Sullivan, J.R. Day and Dillion Monnig; second row from left to right, Bronx Carpenter, Peyton Miller and Levi Russell; back row left to right are coaches Brad Carpenter, Travis Sullivan and Jeremy Simpson. (Photo by Kayla Niece/For The Ironton Tribune)

