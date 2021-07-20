Tony Thompson

Tony Lee Thompson, 61, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Sherri Bailey Thompson.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Jason Cleve officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

