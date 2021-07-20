West Virginia residents qualify for in-state tuition at Ohio University

ATHENS — Starting fall 2021, most West Virginia residents will qualify for in-state tuition for courses taken on Ohio University campuses.

“This state reciprocity agreement is wonderful news for Ohio University and prospective students in our region,” Ohio University president Hugh Sherman said. “While this partnership will certainly help expand enrollment at OHIO, more importantly it will help meet the region’s workforce needs and bring additional financial resources to the state of Ohio.”

Currently enrolled and new incoming students may apply to receive in-state tuition rates for any undergraduate major.

“This agreement helps Ohio University expand our reach to more students looking for a high-quality college experience close to home,” Candace Boeninger, vice president for enrollment management, said. “More students in our region will have access to an excellent and affordable Ohio University education. We look forward to welcoming even more West Virginia Bobcats beginning this fall.”

To qualify, a student must have been a legal resident of West Virginia for the previous 12 months and must complete and return the West Virginia Tuition Reciprocity Application. The residency application is due two weeks before the start of the term, and all required documentation must be submitted prior to the last day to register for the term for which in-state tuition is being sought.

In-state tuition is available for courses through Ohio University Athens, Chillicothe, Eastern, Lancaster, Southern and Zanesville campuses. Courses completed on eCampus will be charged at the non-resident rate.

To fill out the form, visit https://www.ohio.edu/admissions/tuition/ohio-residency and click on “West Virginia Tuition Reciprocity Application” under the Residency Forms header.