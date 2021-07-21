2021 Lawrence County Fair winners

SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN

Meredith Humphreys

FAIR QUEEN AND PRINCESS PAGEANT

Fair queen – Willow Maynard

First Runner up – Brea Belville

Second runner up – Makenzie Daniels

Fair princess – Enola Cade

First runner up – Kirsten Dome

Second runner up – Allie Stallard

Little Miss – Averi Wilson

CHICKENS

Market chickens

Grand champion – Eilee Freeman

Reserve champion – Remee Carpenter

Fancy poultry

Grand champion – Alex Walker

Reserve champion – Eilee Freeman

Senior showman – Eilee Freeman

Junior showman – Alex Walker

GOATS

Pygmy goats

Grand champion – Joey Jackson

Reserve champion – Baylee Saunders

Meat production goat

Grand champion – Gunnar Daniels

Reserve champion – Gracie Daniels

Specialty goats

Grand champion – Willow Maynard

Senior showman

Grand champion – Willow Maynard

Reserve champion – Gracie Daniels

Junior showman

Grand champion – Gunnar Daniels

Reserve champion – Bailey Fuller

Market goats

Grand champion – Gunnar Daniels

Reserve champion – Isabella Kerns

Senior showman – Gracie Daniels

Junior showman – Isabella Kerns

LAMBS

Grand champion – Lily Schneider

Reserve champion – Lily Schneider

Senior showman – Lily Schneider

Junior showman – Meredith Rogers

HOGS

Grand champion – Jason Lewis

Reserve champion – Devin Fife

Senior showman – Meredith Humphreys

Junior showman – Jason Lewis

RABBITS

Market rabbits

Grand champion – Jocelyn Carpenter

Reserve champion – Jonah Carpenter

Senior showman – Brea Belville

Junior showman – Kirsten Dome

Breeding rabbits

Grand champion – Leah Gorby

Reserve champion – Leah Gorby

CATTLE

Beef breeding

Grand champion – Allison Payne

Market steer

Grand champion– Teddilynn Craft

Reserve champion – Sophia Fout

Feeder steer

Grand champion – Sophia Fout

Senior showman – Teddilynn Craft

Junior showman – Sophia Fout

OLD TIMER SHOWMANSHIP

Hogs – Trista Ferguson

Lambs – Ethan Cade

Goats – Kent Wells

Cattle – Levi Cade