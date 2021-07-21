2021 Lawrence County Fair winners

SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN
Meredith Humphreys
FAIR QUEEN AND PRINCESS PAGEANT
Fair princess Enola Cade, left, fair queen Willow Maynard and a young admirer, following the Lawrence County fair queen pageant on Sunday. (The Ironton Tribune |Heath Harrison)
Fair queen – Willow Maynard
First Runner up – Brea Belville
Second runner up – Makenzie Daniels
Fair princess – Enola Cade
First runner up – Kirsten Dome
Second runner up – Allie Stallard
Little Miss – Averi Wilson
CHICKENS
Remee Carpenter was reserve champion in the market chicken show at the Lawrence County Fair on Saturday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Market chickens
Grand champion – Eilee Freeman
Reserve champion – Remee Carpenter
Alex Walker was grand champion in fancy poultry in the competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Saturday. He also won junior showman in the event. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Fancy poultry
Grand champion – Alex Walker
Reserve champion – Eilee Freeman
Senior showman – Eilee Freeman
Junior showman – Alex Walker
GOATS
Siblings Gracie and Griffin Daniels have competed in the FFA dairy goat, pack goat, pygmy goat and breeding goat competition at the Lawrence County Fair for several years each. Gracie was reserve champion in senior showmanship and reserve champion in meat production goat, while Gunnar was grand champion in junior showmanship and grand champion in meat production goat. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Pygmy goats
Grand champion – Joey Jackson
Reserve champion – Baylee Saunders
Meat production goat
Grand champion – Gunnar Daniels
Reserve champion – Gracie Daniels
Judge Jim Wilson congratulates Willow Maynard on winning grand champion in the fiber goat competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Sunday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Specialty goats
Grand champion – Willow Maynard
Senior showman
Grand champion – Willow Maynard
Reserve champion – Gracie Daniels
Junior showman
Grand champion – Gunnar Daniels
Reserve champion – Bailey Fuller
Market goats
Grand champion – Gunnar Daniels
Reserve champion – Isabella Kerns
Senior showman – Gracie Daniels
Junior showman – Isabella Kerns
LAMBS
Lily Schneider won both grand and reserve champion in the market lamb competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Tuesday. She was also senior showman. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Grand champion – Lily Schneider
Reserve champion – Lily Schneider
Senior showman – Lily Schneider
Junior showman – Meredith Rogers
HOGS
Jason Lewis was grand champion, while his brother, Devin Fife, was reserve champion in the 4-H and FFA 4-H and FFA market hog show at the Lawrence County Fair on Tuesday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)
Grand champion – Jason Lewis
Reserve champion – Devin Fife
Senior showman – Meredith Humphreys
Junior showman – Jason Lewis
RABBITS
Brea Belville, left, won senior showman, and Kirsten Dome, right, won junior showman in the 4-H and FFA market rabbit showmanship competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Market rabbits
Grand champion – Jocelyn Carpenter
Reserve champion – Jonah Carpenter
Senior showman – Brea Belville
Junior showman – Kirsten Dome
Breeding rabbits
Grand champion – Leah Gorby
Reserve champion – Leah Gorby
CATTLE
Sophia Fout, 9, of Starlight 4-H club, won junior showman, grand champion in feeder steer and reserve champion for overall market steer in the market beef show at the Lawrence County Fair on Thursday. (The Ironton Tribune | Kayla Niece)
Beef breeding
Grand champion – Allison Payne
Market steer
Grand champion– Teddilynn Craft
Reserve champion – Sophia Fout
Feeder steer
Grand champion – Sophia Fout
Senior showman – Teddilynn Craft
Junior showman – Sophia Fout
OLD TIMER SHOWMANSHIP
Hogs – Trista Ferguson
Lambs – Ethan Cade
Goats – Kent Wells
Cattle – Levi Cade