Kathy Lee

Kathy Diane Lee, 70, of Ironton, died on July 14, 2021.

There will be a service for family and close friends at Leatherwood Cemetery, followed by fellowship at Leatherwood church at a later date. Pastor Mike Huff and Tim Jayne will conduct the memorial.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Leatherwood Church in her name.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Lee family with arrangements.

