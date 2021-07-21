expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Kathy Lee

By Obituaries

Published 11:09 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Kathy Lee

Kathy Diane Lee, 70, of Ironton, died on July 14, 2021.

There will be a service for family and close friends at Leatherwood Cemetery, followed by fellowship at Leatherwood church at a later date. Pastor Mike Huff and Tim Jayne will conduct the memorial.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Leatherwood Church in her name.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Lee family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

More News

Kenneth Cooper

Sherri Lezu

Hilda Dement

Pamela Eaton

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you taken a vacation yet this summer?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business