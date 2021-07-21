expand
July 21, 2021

Pamela Eaton

Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Pamela Eaton

Pamela Sark Eaton, 65, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Don Eaton.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with her brother, Stephen Sark officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

