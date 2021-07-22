EDITORIAL: A life helping others

Judging by the comments of those we interviewed for Wednesday’s front page story, Dale Burcham is well respected for his six decades of public service.

Praise for his commitment to both the county and the Village of Proctorville came from officials in both parties and all spoke of his friendliness, dedication to his constituents and constant willingness to help others.

Even after leaving county office, he’s been a fixture at the Lawrence County Courthouse for those of us at The Tribune, always there to watch as returns came in.

Too often, those who hold elected positions are often criticized as “career politicians.”

This is a myopic view and does not take into account what longevity in office brings to the job, allowing for a leader to draw from experience, provide wisdom, mentor younger generations and best serve those who keep them in office over the years.

Burcham is a great example of these qualities and his life’s work has benefited the county.

We congratulate him for a job well done and wish him the best in his adventures to come in retirement.