expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Gerald Holderby

By Obituaries

Published 1:21 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

Gerald Holderby

Gerald Gary Bob Holderby, 69, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, surrounded by his family at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Jenny (Brumfield) Holderby.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Rev. Mitch Webb and Damian Southard conducting services, nieces and nephews serving as pallbearers.

Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

A celebration of life and home going will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, the National Kidney Foundation, the National Heart Foundation, or a charity you feel a personal connection to.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Mary Mullins

Nancy Ferris

Melissa Johnson

Kathleen Harmon

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, do you feel mask mandates should be reinstated for indoor spaces?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business