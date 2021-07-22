LEDC to host groundbreaking on new speculative building

SOUTH POINT — Local Lawrence County leaders will break ground on a speculative industrial building at The Point industrial park today.

This project will offer the region a top manufacturing facility, which is being funded by a Rural Industrial Park Loan from the Ohio Department of Development.

LEDC is a state and national leader in speculative building construction. Their newest building, Spec. 13, is a 60,000 square foot facility being built in The Point Industrial Park, located across from the FedEx facility at 340 Commerce Dr. in South Point. The building will have a 34’ minimum clearance height and will be designed to support future cranes and a 28-ft racking system. The building will also be designed to allow a future office appendage add-on.

LEDC says this building will be used to entice new industrial growth in the region and will allow for the opportunity of new or existing businesses to call Lawrence County their home.