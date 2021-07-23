Kathleen Harmon

June 18, 1926– July 19, 2021

Kathleen E. Harmon, 95, of Ironton, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Close to Home, Ironton. The Ironton and Coal Grove native was born June 18, 1926, the daughter of the late William and Clarice Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wendall Harmon.

Mrs. Harmon was a graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School.

She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Louise Steed, Cleo Harmon, Shelbia Jean Jenkins and Clarabelle Frische; and two brothers, Billy Grey Jenkins and Glendon Jenkins.

Kathleen is survived by two sons, Jack (Joyce) Harmon, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Rodney (Melissa) Harmon, of Coal Grove; along with five granddaughters, Kelly (Brian) Helm, Lexington, Ashley Taylor, April (Chris) Witten, Abby (Chris) Jewel, all of Coal Grove, and Anna (Jeremy) Rayburn, Lucasville; and eight great-grandchildren

She is survived by two siblings, Wendell Jenkins, of Florida, and Judy Harmon, of Ironton.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, with Rev. Jeremy Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of the service.