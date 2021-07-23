KBC recruiting summer blood donors to donate

Two cars being given away as reward

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging blood donors to give blood during the summer months, which is typically a difficult time of the year to keep blood on the shelves.

To make this summer special after an incredibly difficult year, KBC is going to give away two cars to two lucky donors. Donors who gave blood between May 24 and July 4 were entered to win a 2021 Toyota C-HR. Donors who give from July 5 through Sept. 11 will be entered to win a 2021 AWD Toyota Camry.

Kentucky Blood Center is a local, nonprofit community blood bank that provides blood to 70 plus Kentucky hospitals from Pikeville to Paducah. For local patients at these hospitals to receive the blood products they need, KBC relies on volunteer donors to roll up their sleeves as often as possible.

People can help save local lives at this upcoming blood drive. As a thank you, KBC donors at this upcoming mobile will receive a $15 Walmart gift card and will be entered to win the 2021 AWD Toyota Camry.

Locally, a drive is planned for King’s Daughters Family Care Center in Ironton from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at 912 Park Avenue.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments preferred and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.