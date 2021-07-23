Mary Mullins

Feb. 9, 1965–July 21, 2021

Mary Beth Mullins, 56 of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Lawrence County native was born Feb. 9, 1965, the daughter of Marilou Clare, of Ironton, and the late John Thomas Clare, who passed away March 22, 2021.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Mullins.

Mary Beth was a graduate of Ironton High School and went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Ashland Community College.

She was a former RN at numerous hospitals, as well as a home health nurse, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

She also enjoyed gardening and spending time with her granddaughters.

She was a member of St. Lawrence O’Toole Church in Ironton.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by son, Adam (Shamra Riley) Mullins, of Ironton; sister: Evie (Ed) Kesling, of Flatwoods, Kentucky; granddaughters, Paislee and Marlee Mullins; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly

Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church in Ironton, with Father Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

