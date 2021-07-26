expand
July 26, 2021

ACTC to co-host workshop for vets

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Monday, July 26, 2021

ASHLAND, Ky. — In collaboration with the Huntington Veterans Affairs Regional Office, Ashland Community and Technical College will be hosting a resume writing and interview workshop for veterans, military members and their families.

The workshop will take place Tuesdayfrom 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at ACTC’s College Drive Campus, 1400 College Dr. Ashland, in Room 236.

VA Veteran Readiness and Employment counselors will be available to assist with resume development, interview coaching, and finding and applying for jobs online.

Craig Pleasant, Veterans Services coordinator at ACTC, serves as middleman between ACTC and the VA.

“Military veterans are disciplined, come from diverse backgrounds and are leaders,” Pleasant said. “They have great skills and experience to offer any company. However, they need assistance in translating their military experience into language that will be understood by human resource specialists. It is recommended that veterans practice presenting themselves in interviews and get assistance writing a resume that truly reflects all they have to offer.”

For more information, call 304-399-9263.

