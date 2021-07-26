Herd’s Salguero named to Rimington Trophy watch list

Jason Corriher

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall center Alex Salguero was named to the national watch list for the Rimington Trophy on Friday, an award that honors the most outstanding center in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The Bradenton, Florida native was the only recipient from Conference USA.

In 2020, Salguero stepped into a spot vacated by four-year stalwart Levi Brown and started all 10 games.

He helped lead a unit that, heading into bowl season, was regarded as the fourth-best nationally by Pro Football Focus.

This year, the Trophy committee worked with PFF to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment.

That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watch list based both on nominations from the school and data provided by PFF.

Since its inception, the award has raised over $4.8 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.

For more on the Rimington Trophy and a list of past recipients, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com.