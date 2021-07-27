Reds ink No. 1 pick SS McLain

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds’ top free agent draft is no longer free.

The Reds top selection and No. 17 overall in this year’s Major League Baseball amateur free agent draft is off the market after agreeing to terms with UCLA shortstop Matt McLain.

The 21-year-old shortstop signed just days away from the Aug. 1 deadline. Although the slot value for the No. 17 pick is $3.61 million, the Reds reportedly signed McLain for $4,625,000.

McLain was originally taken in 2018 with the 25th overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He elected to honor his commitment to play for UCLA.

After three years with the Bruins, McLain entered this year’s draft as the No. 12 prospect by MLB Pipeline after he posted a .333 batting average with nine home runs and 36 runs batted in.

McLain’s signing means the Reds’ only unsigned draft pick is 11th-round selection Shawn Gulliams, a right-handed pitcher from the College of Central Florida.

Considered one of the best junior college arms, Gulliams pitched in seven games that included six starts.

He had a 3-0 record with a 2.41 earned run average and an average of 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings.