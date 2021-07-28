LCDD to host blood drive Aug. 4

COAL GROVE — A blood drive is set for next week, hosted by Lawrence County Devlopmental Disabilities.

Lecia Menshouse, executive assistant for the agency, which operates Open Door School and offers DD services countywide, said the event, set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, will be the first of its kind for LCDD in recent years.

“It’s something we’ve wanting to do,” she said. “We wanted to reach back out and help the community. And we know there is a need for blood donations.”

Menshouse said those who wish to donate should bring their ID or donor card.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org online and entering “LCDD.”

The drive will take place in the gymnasium at Open Door School, located at 604 Carlton Davidson Lane in Coal Grove.