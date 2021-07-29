Barbara Pennington

Barbara Ellen Pennington, 88, of Florence, Kentucky, formerly of South Point, passed away on July 27, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Barbara was a homemaker, a member of Bethel Baptist Church and an avid Cincinnati Red’s fan. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Letha Kinder; her husband, Donald Pennington; and her siblings, Curtis Kinder, Elmond Kinder, Aubrey Kinder, Barney Kinder and Kay Gibson.

She leaves behind her loving children, Donna Hoh, Bessie (Ben) Salisbury, Mary (Jimmy) Sanchez, Carol (Ted) Thelen and Connie (Jim) Coots.

Barbara also leaves behind her 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Barbara will be 4–6 p.m. Monday at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, Kentucky. Services will follow the visitation at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Memorial contributions to The American Kidney Fund or National Kidney Foundation.

To share a memory of Barbara or leave an online condolence at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.