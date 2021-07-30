expand
July 30, 2021

Debra Earnest

By Obituaries

Published 1:31 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

Debra Earnest

Debra Jean Earnest, 65, of Corona, California, passed away Friday, July 9th, 2021, at the Marshall Medical Center in Pacerville, California.

Sheis survived by her husband, Brian Earnest.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday evening from 5–6 p.m. at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

