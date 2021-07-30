Diedrich Boulevard by Kroger to be down to one lane next week

RUSSELL, Ky. – Traffic on the southbound lane of Diedrich Boulevard by the Kroger shopping center will be down to one lane next week.

The Kentucky Department of Highways has granted a permit to utility contractors to close the right lane of Diedrich Boulevard beginning Monday and continuing through Aug. 9.

It will be closed as you approach U.S. 23 coming from Flatwoods. Traffic will merge left after Addington Drive and remain one lane past the shopping center entrances before returning to normal near the U.S. 23 intersection.

Use caution and expect delays as traffic congestion is likely during the utility work.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.